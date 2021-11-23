32nd Annual Community Prayer Breakfast unites through prayer, praise, worship and food

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Prayer, praise, and worship was the theme for the 32nd Annual Amarillo Community Prayer Breakfast this morning at the Amarillo Civic Center.

“We always look forward to gathering together and celebrating all of the things in our community we’re thankful for,” said Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson. “This year, I think the gathering has a unique significance, because last year we couldn’t gather. So, it felt really good to be in a room together, sharing the blessings that god has given us, and be grateful for them.”

After last year’s event was scaled down to a virtual session due to the covid-19 pandemic, not only was the event a step forward in returning to a sense of normalcy for the community, according to organizer’s, it was a necessary one.

“This is what the Lord is leading us to do,” said Linda Vaughn, CPB Committee Member. “Our city, our state, our nation, our country, we need prayer, and the committee works very hard each year to make sure this comes to pass.”

Dave Munson, the founder of the Saddleback Leather Company, served as keynote speaker for the event. He spoke on pride, humility, and important life lessons he’s learned along the way.

“It feels great to get together with a bunch of people who think like I do, and believe the same, a lot of loving people in here,” Munson said. “It’s great.”

Along with celebrating the ability to fellowship with believers and leaders, Munson and his Saddleback Leather Company are also celebrating another milestone.

“The official leather of the Texas Rangers! Yea that’s us!”

The breakfast was open to people of all ages, with a reminder that fellowship comes in many different forms.

“Some of them share their message, some them are involved in the choir, and they sing, and then some of them help serve, help find your seats, the ROTC from all four high schools,” said Mary Bralley, Community Volunteer. “With everyone that’s involved, you just have a great sense of pride.”