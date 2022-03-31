STINNETT, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the 316th District Court in Hutchinson County recently announced that John LaGrone, the former judge in the 316th District Court, died earlier this month.

According to Ballotpedia, LaGrone left office at the end of 2014 after being reelected in 2010. LaGrone was succeeded by James Mosley.

In a statement made by Mosely on the 316th District Court Facebook page, he said:

“(LaGrone’s) memory will live on with all those fortunate enough to have practiced in front of him. He was and still is an example I try to follow every day of how to treat those that come before the court. Our deepest condolences to Jan and Ella. Rest In Peace.”