30th anniversary of Olivia’s Angels tree lighting goes virtual

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — BSA Hospice of the Southwest held the 30th annual Olivia’s Angels Christmas tree lighting virtually this year.

Under Sister Olivia Prendergast’s leadership, a group of compassionate leaders met to

develop an organization dedicated to raising money for patients in hospice care and

their families. That organization became known as Olivia’s Angels.

“Olivia’s Angels are critical to our patients and help us ensure we’re meeting their

needs. They help cover various expenses that our patients or their family would not otherwise be able to pay for,” Kimberli Phillips, professional services manager for BSA Hospice explained.

Expenses can range from denture repairs or eyeglasses to buying airline tickets for family members who need to spend time with a patient.

“The lighting of the Olivia’s Angels tree is a long-standing hospice tradition,” Phillips said. “It not only honors Sister Olivia Prendergast, but it’s also a way to raise much-needed funds for an organization that does so much for our patients.”

Anyone interested in supporting the mission of Olivia’s Angels can purchase a bulb on the tree for $20. Donations can be made at hospicesouthwest.com.