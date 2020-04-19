3,000 workers at JBS in Cactus to see temporary pay raises after union agreement

WASHINGTON, DC (KAMR/KCIT) — The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union has announced an agreement with JBS to increases wages for workers, and strengthen safety measures for employees.

The UFCW International Union, that represents more than 250,000 meatpacking and food processing workers in the United States, announced an agreement Sunday, April 19, with JBS, the leading processor of beef and pork in the U.S., to increase pay by $4 per hour as well as strengthen safety measures for employees in plants, including 3,000 workers in Cactus, TX.

JBS said beginning April 20 and lasting through May 30, their employees will receive the extra $4 an hour in pay increases, and that it will be in addition to the previously announced $600 bonus.

UFCW International President Marc Perrone issued a statement:

“In the face of this pandemic, the safety of JBS workers and all our meatpacking members is paramount. The UFCW has worked throughout this national health crisis to ensure that our union members are protected and millions of Americans continue to have access to the food they need. The safety measures being taken include masks, and gloves for employees, Perrone said, “We applaud JBS and our UFCW Locals for coming to an agreement that recognizes the hard work and sacrifices of these brave men and women by giving them an additional $4 an hour and, more importantly, access to the personal protection equipment like masks, gloves, and face shields that they need to do their jobs safely.” Marc Perrone, UFCW International President

JBS plans on installing plexiglass shields in areas of plants where social distancing is not possible, expanding cafeterias and breakrooms in plants, and enhancing their cleaning of plants and common areas to strengthen those safety measures.

