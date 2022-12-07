CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced that 30 WT students received an early Christmas gift in the form of a scholarship from Education Credit Union.

Officials detailed that students participated in WT’s Money Management Bootcamp sponsored by the Education Credit Union Buff $mart program. Eligible students received points for attendance, participation, completing assignments and attending one-on-one coaching sessions during the six-week program.

“ECU recognizes the hard work these students put in to better their knowledge of financial literacy and education,” Smith said. “We wanted to celebrate their success.”

The names of 14 eligible participants were drawn to receive a $250 scholarship at a graduation reception on Nov. 14. Officials said that at the end of the reception, ECU President and CEO Marcus Smith announced that the remaining 12 eligible students, along with four financial peer financial coaches, would also receive scholarships.

Altogether, officials said that $7,500 in scholarships were funded to WT students.

According to officials, the $mart program was established in September 2020 to “help students improve their understanding of financial literacy and empowers them to make informed choices to improve their financial well-being.” In addition, the program offered sessions on money management, credit scores, identity theft and more.