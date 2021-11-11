3 WT students to choreograph special routines for dance concert

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University has announced a dance concert, which will feature choreographed routines from WT students, according to a press release by WT’s Communications Dept.

WT students, Amy Allen, a junior from Iowa Park; Alexis Ayala, a senior from El Paso; and Benjamin Joseph Goesl, a junior from Iowa Park are set to choreograph featured solo and group works at the “Falling Into Dance” concert, the release listed. In addition, WT dance students will perform “Movement Metamorphosis,” choreographed by Kay Anderson, an international performer whose career spans four decades and six contents, WT explained.

The performance will be staged at 7:30 p.m. from Nov. 18 to 20, and at 2;30 p.m. on Nov.21 in the Happy State Bank Studio Theatre in the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex, with tickets listed as $12 for adults and $8 for students and seniors, and free for WT students and faculty and staff with a Buff Gold Card, the release noted.

“Our ‘Falling into Dance’ performances always are a highlight of the year,” said Crystal Bertrand, dance program director. “Our students can put into practice everything they have learned, not only from our faculty, but also the guest choreographers they work with during their time at WT. Being able to choreograph movement is a valuable skill in any dancer’s repertoire and a critical part of the education they receive at WT.”

“I actually learned a lot more about them — how they dance, how they move,” Goesl said. “They all contributed throughout the rehearsal process. They all had input.”

The press release said that the students choreographed numbers will “reflect love stories, family arguments and body positivity and self-confidence.

“The dancers are pushed outside of their comfort zones through burlesque-style movement and different dance genres,” Ayala said.

The concert will be WT Dance’s first opportunity to perform before a live audience since Fall 2019, with the 2020-21 performances conducted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I love the feeling of knowing that people will be there in the theater — just the background noise even of people sitting there breathing, listening and reacting,” Allen said. “That’s what I’m looking forward to.”

WT listed additional performers including the following:

Sierra Cross, a junior from Lubbock

Raeann Davis, a senior from Rockwall

Kaleigh De La Cruz, a freshman from Chicago

Grace Drake, a junior from Lubbock

Emily Evans, a junior from Amarillo

Anthony Femath, a junior from El Paso

Amon Fredinand, a freshman from Amarillo

Eddie Gomez, a junior from Amarillo

Kynleigh Hilton, a junior from Lubbock

Hannah Hosnedl, a junior from Downers Grove

Eden Lovett, a freshman from Amarillo

Alexandra Mcphillips, a sophomore from Conroe

Matthew Miller, a sophomore from Lubbock

Lana Rice, a sophomore from Amarillo

Abbi Roe, a May 2021 graduate pursuing a second degree, from Roswell, N.M.

Alyssa Seaton, a freshman from Amarillo

Lorelai Stager, a freshman from San Antonio

Zakyya Taylor, a sophomore from Lubbock

Jamison Uselding, a junior from Amarillo.

To purchase tickets to the “Falling Into Dance” concert, call 806-651-2810, email artsboxoffice@wtamu.edu, or click here.