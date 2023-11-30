AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University announced that three WT students are set to display their diverse work at a student art exhibition throughout December in the Dord Fitz Formal Gallery in Mary Moody Northen Hall.

Officials detailed that the “Mundos Paralelos” will be on display from Dec. 7 through Dec. 23 while WT will host an opening reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 7 in the gallery.

The exhibit will feature art from the following students:

John Flatt, a senior studio art major from Canyon;

Elvina Hernandez, a senior studio art major from Wellington; and

Ana Ramirez, a senior studio art major from Perryton.

“While all three have different styles, the title, which is Spanish for ‘parallel worlds,’ represents the connecting thread of their work,” said Jon Revett, art program director and Doris Alexander Distinguished Professor of Fine Arts. “John makes abstract paintings which based on formal conceptualism, Ana’s work is also abstract but blurs the line between the physical and illusionary realms, and Elvina makes paintings based on dreams that lean towards surrealism.”

Revett noted to WT that the created art by each student was influenced by their school trips to New Mexico and New York.

“Their work highlights the importance of exposing art students to culture beyond the Panhandle; this show is evidence of what happens when they bring these ideas home,” Revett said. “These three artists have bright futures ahead of them and while we are sad they are leaving us, we have great faith in where their art will take them.”

The Northen Hall atrium will also feature portfolio posters by seniors in the graphic design course at the university.

“We are equally proud of these students as they get ready to move into the professional world,” Revett said.

The graphic design majors whose posters will be featured include:

Ana Briones, a senior from Plainview;

Kia Broussard, a senior from Dallas;

Christi Dawson, a senior from Hereford;

Dylan Green, a senior from Dumas;

Melody Richards, a junior from Lubbock;

Matthew Rosas, a junior from Meridian; and

Kristyn Serna, a senior from Wildorado.

Officials added that the Fitz Gallery will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday through Dec. 9 and by appointment on Fridays and Saturdays. The gallery will be open during winter break from Dec. 11 to Jan. 15 also by appointment only. Contact jrevett@wtamu.edu to book a gallery appointment.