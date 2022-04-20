COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University announced that three faculty members from the Texas A&M Univerisity Veterinary Education, Research & Outreach (VERO) program were recognized for their research and teaching at the College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences’ 2022 Honors & Award Ceremony on March 25.

Dr. Paul Morely, VERO’s director of food animal research, received the Outstanding Research Leader Award and the Texas Veterinary Medical Association Research Award.

Dr. Benjamin Newcomer, a CVMBS clinical associate professor, received the TVMA Teaching Award

Dr. Matthew Scott, a CVMBS assistant professor of microbial ecology and infectious disease, received the Outstanding Young Faculty Research Award.

“We are very proud of all that Drs. Morley, Newcomer, and Scott have accomplished for the VERO program and the recognition of this work at the CVMBS 2022 Honors & Awards Ceremony,” said Dr. Susan Eades, CVMBS associate dean for administration, Canyon campus. “These accomplishments exemplify the excellence in research and teaching performed by the great faculty in the VERO program. The teamwork and dedication demonstrated each day is powerful.”

West Texas A&M University said recruiting and retaining the highest quality faculty members is a key component of its long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World. That plan is fueled by the $125 million One West campaign.