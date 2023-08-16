CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University announced that three of the university’s faculty members were recently named winners of the Liz and John Mozola Faculty Excellence Award.

Dr. Ashley Campbell, Dr. Michelle Simmons, and Dr. Judy Williams, faculty members in the Terry B. Rogers College of Education and Social Sciences, received the award before the 2023-2024 WT academic year is set to begin, according to officials.

“The Liz and John Mozola Faculty Excellence Award recognizes deserving recipients for teaching excellence and commitment to the preparation of aspiring teachers,” said Dr. Gary Bigham, dean. “This year’s recipients exemplify our College’s commitment to innovation and distinction in educator preparation.”

The announcement read that the award was created in 2018 to “recognize teacher educators, those who prepare future instructors and train them to provide exemplary education in their eventual classrooms.”

Campbell, as noted by the announcement, is the chair of the Leadership in Curriculum and Instruction Master of Education program. She joined WT in 2005 after receiving bachelor, master and doctoral degrees from Texas Tech University. In addition, Campbell is a member of several state and national environmental and science teacher associations.

“They have been such strong supporters of STEM initiatives in our department, and I love teaching those subjects, especially outdoors,” Campbell said of the Mozolas, “So much learning can occur outside the four walls of a classroom, and it is a joy to share these methods with my students. In addition to our classroom learning, we look at outdoor lessons on campus, at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens and at Medi Park. Learning outside has so many benefits.”

Simmons is the director of the WT Center for Learning Disabilities. She joined WT in 2017 and earned degrees at Lubbock Christian University and Texas Tech University. In addition, she continuously works with community educators, families, and students with learning and developmental disabilities throughout the Panhandle.

“I love getting to instill a love of learning in students, collaborate with families and the opportunity to research a field of study in great need,” Simmons said. “This award will allow me to further instructional planning in my courses.”

Williams, an associate professor of education, earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree at WT and a doctoral degree from Texas Tech. In addition, she is the director of the Williams Children’s Literature Collection and Reading Room while teaching children’s literature, reading, and early childhood courses throughout the Panhandle.

“The award will allow me to become a better educator by furthering my research interests or participating in a specialized professional development course,” Williams said. “I like to think that I might pay this generous gift forward as I teach, train and help preservice teachers become all they can be in a classroom.”

Officials with WT noted that around 75% of all teachers and administrators throughout the Panhandle have at least one WT degree or certificate.