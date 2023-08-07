AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – After opening on Historic Route 66 in 1960, The Big Texan Steak Ranch in Amarillo has become an iconic attraction in the High Plains region for its distinct architecture and memorable 72-ounce Steak Challenge. In 2023, the business has not only been honored with an award by the Texas Restaurant Association but has now also found its place among Southern Living’s list of “The South’s Most Legendary Steakhouses.”

As described by Southern Living, The Big Texan Steak Ranch, and its lemon-yellow building includes a brewery, ranch, RV park, 300-person banquet hall, arcade, gift shop, and motel.

The restaurant has described that its most famous attraction, the 72-ounce Steak Challenge, began only a few months after its opening in 1960. Contestants have the opportunity to win the challenge, as well as its bragging rights and $72, by finishing the titular 72-ounce steak, a shrimp cocktail, a baked potato, a salad, and a roll with butter in under one hour. While challengers including the likes of Will Ferrell and the KAMR Local 4 News and MyHighPlains.com staff have attempted, only just over 10,200 people have won in 63 years – which means an 11% success rate.

Southern Living put The Big Texan Steak Ranch in the #11 spot on its 30-restaurant list, which also included other delicious destinations around the Lone Star State. The most “legendary” steakhouses in Texas, according to Southern Living, include:

#11 – The Big Texan Steak Ranch in Amarillo

The Amarillo and Texas Panhandle area continues to be home to not only one of the most iconic steakhouses and attractions along Historic Route 66, but also one of the best places in Texas for barbeque, tacos, and attractions ranging from the educational to the downright silly. Altogether, no matter the reason to head toward the Panhandle, there will always be places to eat, sights to see, and memories to make for those arriving in Amarillo by morning.