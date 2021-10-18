3 teens dead after rollover crash near White Deer

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Three teens are dead after a fatal rollover crash around four miles east of White Deer on Monday, Oct. 18, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

The department detailed that at around 2:15 a.m., a 2001 Chevy Silverado 1500 pickup truck was northbound on CR 1 approaching an “S” curve at the intersection of CR L when, the department said, that the car was moving at a fast speed and therefore, skid into the grassy area between County Road 1 and County Road L. According to the department, the car began to roll over at this point.

DPS added that the car rolled over multiple times through the grassy area over CR L, and into a pasture north of County Road L, where the rollover ended.

Three juveniles were ejected from the car, and a 13-year-old male from White Deer, a 13-year-old male from Pampa, and a 12-year-old male from White Deer were pronounced dead on the scene by Gray County Justice of the Peace, Connie Ogle, the department said.

An additional passenger, a 13-year-old male from Pampa, was taken to Pampa Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. DPS added that the driver of the car has yet to be determined as the crash is under investigation by Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.

According to officials with White Deer ISD, the district has brought in crisis counselors from the Region 16 Education Services Center as well as area church leaders to speak with staff, students and parents after this incident.

The crash is under investigation and information received may be changed, corrected, or added based on findings.