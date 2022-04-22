CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Friday, officials from the Rogers LEAD WT program announced three West Texas A&M University students were named outstanding scholars by their peers.

Rogers LEAD WT, recently held its second capstone conference, bringing together a selection of community and on-campus leaders to speak on the central theme, “Building Unity with Those You Lead.”

Three LEAD Scholars of the year were named during the conference and received a $500 scholarship.

“Kelsey, Aubrey and Sarah represent some of the brightest students at this University, and their peers voted to honor them as the best scholars of this academic year,” said Missy Macon, Rogers LEAD WT program director and leadership coordinator in the Office of Student Engagement and Leadership. “They live out our core values of integrity, service, excellence, teamwork and vision in their everyday lives.”

Rogers LEAD WT outstanding scholars are: