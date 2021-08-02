3 Potter County men indicted after robbery turns deadly

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Three men have been indicted for Capital Murder by a Potter County Grand Jury, after the death of Trevor Dane Riley, 23, in March.

Colton Gene Pullen, 29, Brent Bernard Smith, 29, and Ricky Lee Peebles, 21, were indicted on Sunday for what court documents stated was “committing or attempting to commit” robbery on March 26, which turned into the shooting death of Trevor Dane Riley.

In the wake of the incident, Smith was arrested on March 27. Pullen was arrested in by Amarillo Police Department SWAT officers, whereas Peebles, considered armed and dangerous by police, was arrested in Lubbock.

