AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread announced their “Teachers on the Rise” for March, with three Amarillo area teachers being recognized.

The United Family released the following winning teachers for their 10th annual program:

Marilyn Johnstone: Panhandle Elementary (Panhandle ISD);

Priscilla Nguyen: Bonham Middle School (Amarillo ISD); and

Malissa Stimson of Hereford High School (Hereford ISD).

“We want to congratulate all of our teachers and students who were a part of this round of winners,” said Nancy Sharp, corporate engagement director for The United Family. “There are so many teachers who are deserving of recognition in our communities. With a couple more months ahead of us, we encourage everyone to keep nominating!”

“We know there are many teachers in our classrooms who deserve recognition, and we look forward to receiving many more nominations this spring,” said Shane Sumrow, the director of Teachers On The Rise. “We only have a couple more months left in the school year to nominate teachers, so we encourage students and families to get their nominations in soon.”

The United Family added that the winning teachers received a $100 United Supermarket gift card, a $100 American Express gift card from Liberty Packaging, and a gift basket of products from Mrs Baird’s. In addition, the student who nominated a winning teacher received a $50 American Express gift card.

Interested students can nominate a teacher from their school here. Follow the Teachers on the Rise program here.