AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread recently announced that three local teachers have been named “Teachers on the Rise” for their February program.

Officials detailed that nominations in the High Plains poured in to help name the teachers who go above and beyond for their students and their communities.

United released the following winners for the program:

Hannah Watters of Eastridge Elementary (Amarillo ISD);

Heather Thormeier of River Road Middle School (Amarillo ISD); and

Kyle Hewitt of Randall High School (Canyon ISD).

“We want to congratulate all of our teachers and students who were a part of this round of winners,” said Nancy Sharp, corporate engagement director for The United Family. “There are so many teachers who are deserving of recognition in our communities. With a couple more months ahead of us, we encourage everyone to keep nominating!”

“We know there are many teachers in our classrooms who deserve recognition, and we look forward to receiving many more nominations this spring,” said Shane Sumrow, director of Teachers on the Rise. “We only have a few more months left in the school year to nominate teachers, so we encourage students and families to get their nominations in soon.”

Officials noted that the winning teachers received a $100 United Supermarkets gift card, a $100 American Express gift card from Liberty Packaging in Amarillo, and a Mrs Baird’s gift basket full of products. In addition, the students who nominated the winning teachers received a $50 American Express gift card.

Interested students can nominate a teacher from their school here.