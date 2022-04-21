UPDATE (4:43 p.m.)

Officials from the Amarillo Fire Department confirmed with MyHighPlains.com that the arrests were in connection with the fire at the old Ambassador Hotel that occurred on April 14. The three juveniles were also linked to the two fires in the vacant S. Virginia Street home reported earlier this month.

Original Story:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Marshall’s Office reported that three juveniles were arrested on charges related to arson in connection with a three-alarm fire that happened at a vacant hotel, and starting two other fires that caused damage to a vacant house, last week.

According to the Fire Marshall’s Office, the three were charged with three counts of charges related to arson and were booked into the Youth Center of the High Plains.

The Fire Marshall’s Office said the Amarillo Police Department School Liaisons and the Juvenile Division assisted with the investigation.