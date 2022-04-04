AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to court documents, three people, in Potter County, were indicted for a church fire that happened in February of 2021 at the 1800 block of South Manhattan.

According to court documents, Salvador Torres Jr., 37, Andres Gomez, 36, and Ernesto Pena 26, were indicted on a felony charge of Arson with Intent to Damage a Place of Worship.

As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, Pena was arrested in connection with the fire after the Fire Marshall’s Office said it was investigating the fire as arson.

In February of 2021, The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire at the Community of Christ Church of Latter-Day Saints on South Manhattan Street. Eight units of the Amarillo Fire Department were reported to have responded to the fire.