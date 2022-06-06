AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas released court documents that state that three people have been indicted on multiple counts of charges related to the possession and distribution of meth and possession of a firearm on May 26.

On November 23, 2021, the Amarillo Police Department reported that Rocky Daniel Flick and Gabriel Ricardo Martinez, aka “Gee” were arrested after police executed a narcotics search warrant at a home in downtown Amarillo.

As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, the APD Narcotics Unit and Proactive Criminal Enforcement Unit (PACE) executed a search warrant at the home and found about 209 gross grams of meth, 87 gross grams of promethazine codeine syrup, several pounds of marijuana, $18,000 in cash, and two loaded firearms. One of the firearms was reported stolen out of Dallas according to APD.

According to the court documents filed by the district clerk, Flick, Crystal Ann Perez, and Martinez were indicted on multiple counts of charges related to distributing and possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Flick and Martinez were also indicted on charges related to a felon possessing a firearm. Flick, Perez, and Martinez were further indicted on charges of “Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime.” Perez was indicted on one charge of Unlawful Use of a Communications Facility.

Court documents state that upon convictions of any of the charges Flick, Perez, and Martinez will be required to forfeit any property and proceeds obtained as a result of the offenses.