AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Three people were indicted in federal court on Thursday on five counts of conspiracy, drug trafficking, and firearm possession charges after a multi-year investigation and arrests in September.

According to court documents from the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, Joshua Reed Sobamiwa, Trinidy Rae Allen, and Dena Gonzales were charged with:

Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute 500 Grams or More of Methamphetamine;

Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine;

Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime;

Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm;

Convicted Felon in Possession of Firearms.

The first count, according to court documents, stemmed from the three defendants allegedly conspiring with one another to possess and distribute methamphetamine until Sept. 20. The other four counts were from January 2021 when, as previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, law enforcement officers executed searches on multiple Amarillo homes and reported to find evidence of illegal gun possession and drug trafficking.

Court documents detailed that Sobamiwa, Allen, and Gonzales were allegedly using two Amarillo homes to facilitate drug trafficking and that all three were previously-convicted felons found to be in possession of guns.