AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Three drug traffickers were sentenced to a combined 48 years in federal prison after they attempted to run an officer off the road, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham announced on Thursday.

The district detailed that Kyle Willeke,31, pleaded guilty in November 2021 to “possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine” and was sentenced on Thursday by U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk to 20 years in federal prison, while his co-conspirator, Ricardo Rodriguez,35, pleaded guilty to the same charge and was sentenced on Wednesday to 20 years in federal prison.

In addition, the district reported that Monique Derau,26, pleaded guilty in November 2021 to “conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and misprison of a felony” and was sentenced Wednesday to eight years in federal prison.

According to plea papers, on August 19, 2021, a Potter County deputy tried to pull over a Toyota Rav4 for a traffic violation and as the deputy turned on his vehicle lights, a Nissan Infiniti hit his patrol car, “causing the vehicle to spin out of control.” Both the suspect drivers continued without stopping after the collision.

Law Enforcement, the district said, later identified the driver of the Rav4 as Rodriguez, while Derau was identified as the driver of the Infiniti, and Willeke was identified as the passenger of the Infiniti, who “grabbed the wheel of the Infiniti to strike the deputy’s vehicle.”

Officers were able to trace Derau’s phone and located her traveling east on Interstate 40 in a rental car, and according to the district, the vehicle was carrying all three suspects.

A “safety sweep” of Derau’s rental car was conducted, when the district explained that police found “a box containing seven bags of methamphetamine weighing around 7.57 kilograms.” Derau later told HSI agents that the drugs belonged to Rodriguez and Willeke and when asked about their travel plans, the district reported that Derau “changed her story several times.”

The Northern District stated that Homeland Security Investigations’ Dallas Field Division and the Potter County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s South Central Laboratory, while Assistant U.S. Attorney Josh Fausto prosecuted the case.