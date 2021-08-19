3 detained after traffic stop near Travis Middle School

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Three people have been detained after police were called to the area of NE 24th and Highland Street Thursday morning, according to the Amarillo Police Department.

Police said that officers were called out to the area at around 8:50 a.m. on a report of a vehicle driving “with what appeared to be a firearm sticking out of the window.” Officers on the scene reported locating a vehicle matching the description.

After being stopped, officers said three people were detained.

This story is ongoing. Check in with MyHighPlains.com for updates.