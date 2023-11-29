PLAINS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation reported that three people are dead while one was injured following a crash around 15 miles southwest of Plains on US Highway 82 at Farm to Market Road 769 on Nov. 25.

TxDOT detailed that at around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 25, 20-year-old Gage Emijedio Sandoval was driving a 2021 Jeep Compass northbound on FM 769, toward the intersection of US 82, with two Clovis residents – 40-year-old Crystal Mendoza and 43-year-old Javier Esparza Quinonez – in the vehicle.

A 23-year-old was driving a 2023 Ford Edge southwest on US 82 toward the intersection of FM 769 with a 3-year-old and 2-year-old also in the vehicle. Sandoval, TxDOT reported, “failed to yield the right of way at the sign” at FM 769 and US 82 and traveled “directly in the path” of the Ford.

The vehicles then collided in the intersection and Sandoval, Mendoza, and Quinonez were all pronounced dead on the scene due to their injuries sustained in the crash, according to TxDOT. The driver of the Ford was taken to a Lovington, N.M. hospital with “serious injuries” while both kids were not injured during the crash, TxDOT added.