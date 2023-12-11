AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that three possible suspects in a home invasion were arrested by law enforcement after a chase from Potter County to Hartley County Sunday night.

According to APD, Amarillo Police were dispatched to the 3100 block of Redwood for a possible home invasion robbery. Police said several family members were restrained and assaulted by three alleged suspects who stole items from the home.

The suspects ran after police said another family member arrived. The family member chased the suspects north of town, who were then allegedly shot at by the fleeing suspects.

APD called the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, which worked with Hartley County deputies to apprehend the suspects as they entered their counties.

The police department said the suspects were arrested after deputies deployed stop sticks, causing the vehicle’s tires to deflate.

APD said the suspects were arrested by Moore County deputies on “on-view charges.” Amarillo Police Department’s Violent Crimes detectives are investigating the initial home invasion robbery.