AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a recent sting operation that resulted in three arrests.

According to a news release from the department, 29-year-old Gerardo Lopez, 28-year-old Corey Dain Armstrong and 45-year-old Josue Pena were arrested for “online solicitation of a minor” charges, a second-degree felony, after the sting operation on April 14.

The release said that during the operation, officials with the Special Victims Unit and the Proactive Criminal Enforcement Unit created an online profile on social media sites. Through a series of online chats, suspects were asked to meet an “underage” female at a location for a sexual purpose.