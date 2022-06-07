MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office released information on a “large-scale drug investigation” with the Dumas Police Department, that ended in three arrests.

According to the sheriff’s office, officials carried out a search Friday on a home on the 500 block of South Klein in Dumas. During the search, officers reported finding a “large quantity of narcotics” including fentanyl, prescription pills, and one pound of methamphetamine. Firearms were also found in the home, including one that had been stolen.

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office said that Erica Spain, Alfredo Hernandez, and Jaime Hernandez were all arrested on charges related to the drugs. Jaime and Alfredo were also booked regarding active parole warrants, and officials noted that charges were pending for a fourth person.





via the Moore County Sheriff’s Office

“Joint investigations between the Dumas Police Department and the Moore County Sheriff’s Office continually prove to be effective,” said the sheriff’s office, “Over the last year, members from our communities have overdosed from drugs such as these. Moore County law enforcement continues to be committed to keeping our streets safe from dangerous drugs and will vigorously pursue anyone who seeks to cause harm to others or sell narcotics in Moore County.”