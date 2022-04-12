AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The United Family and Mrs. Baird’s Bread announced on Tuesday that three Amarillo area teachers are the March winners of the ninth annual Teachers on the Rise program.

According to a news release from The United Family, students and families across the Texas Panhandle submitted nominations detailing the reasons why their teachers deserved to be named a teacher on the rise.

The winners, according to The United Family, were Courtney Nelson of Alice Landergin Elementary, Katina Bailey of Sam Houston Middle School, and Breanna Parker of Amarillo High School.

“We want to congratulate all of our teachers and students who were a part of this round of winners,” said Nancy Sharp, corporate engagement director for The United Family. “There are so many teachers who are deserving of recognition in our communities. We encourage everyone to keep nominating.”

“This has been a tremendous year for the Teachers On The Rise program,” said Shane Sumrow, the program’s director. “Through these nominations, we have heard countless testimonials about the great things teachers are doing in our classrooms. We select three winners every month, so we encourage students to re-enter their teachers if they didn’t win and try to be as detailed as possible on why teachers deserve special recognition.”

The winning teachers received a $100 United Supermarket gift card, a $100 American Express gift card, and a gift basket full of Mrs. Baird’s treats, while the students who nominated a winning teacher received a $50 American Express gift card.

For more information on the program or to nominate a teacher click here.