AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas recently released a criminal complaint detailing an alleged drug-related transaction occurring in Moore County involving three Amarillo residents.

According to court documents, Luis Alberto Jaramillo, Myra Nikole Martinez and Ricardo Sanchez were all listed in the criminal complaint, filed on March 4. All three individuals were charged with “Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute 40 Grams or More of Fentanyl.”

Jaramillo

Martinez

Sanchez

The court documents said officials with Homeland Security Investigations located a source of fentanyl within Amarillo through a controlled call between the source of the drugs and a “cooperating defendant.” Through a series of these controlled calls, a transaction of $8,000 for 1,000 fentanyl pills was proposed to take place in Dumas. During these calls, officials heard a man and a woman along with the source.

While officials initially traveled to Dumas to initiate surveillance for this location, the operation was stopped, even though the source said they were on their way to the location. While returning to Amarillo, officials witnessed a Cadillac Escalade matching a description provided to officials by the source with a “defective headlamp.”

A deputy from the Moore County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop of the Escalade because of the defective headlamp, the documents read. The driver was identified as Jaramillo, with Martinez and Sanchez both being in the car as well. After officers confirmed that Sanchez had a semi-automatic pistol, a “narcotics detection canine… positively alerted the presence of narcotics emanating from the vehicle” after consent was not given to initially search the vehicle.

Officers searched the car after the dog confirmed the smell of narcotics being present. According to court documents, officers discovered two bundles of round blue pills as well as an additional handgun. Because officers presumed the pills were Fentanyl, all three individuals were booked into the Moore County Texas Detention Center. Officials said the amount possessed by Jaramillo, Martinez and Sanchez was “consistent with distribution and not merely used for personal consumption.”