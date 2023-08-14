AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the United State Geological Survey website a 3.4 magnitude earthquake was detected 15 km, about 10 miles, northeast of Amarillo Monday at around 11:45 a.m.

Via USGS

According to sms-tsunami-warning.com, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3 can be felt by people near the epicenter of the quake.