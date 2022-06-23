AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports, Thursday, that a second 16-year-old has been arrested in connection with a body that was found in a vehicle with a gunshot wound in north Amarillo.

On Wednesday, the Amarillo Police Department reported that officers were investigating a body found in north Amarillo.

According to Amarillo Police, officers were called to the 700 block of S. Jefferson at around 1:32 p.m. Police said they found the body of a 13-year-old boy, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com a 16-year-old was arrested as a result of the investigation and charged with manslaughter and booked into the Youth Center of the High Plains on June 22.

APD said the second teenager was arrested and charged with Tampering with Evidence, and he was booked into the Youth Center of the High Plains.