AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— Officials with Storybridge Amarillo announced that their second annual “Storybridge LIVE”, presented by Amarillo ISD, will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, October 1 at Hodgetown Stadium.

According to a post on Eventbrite, young readers will have the chance to meet some of their favorite characters from the books that they have read. Each child will also receive a souvenir autograph card, as well as access to characters, face painting, balloon artists, and more.

Officials stated that any child that dresses up as a book character will receive a free book at the Character Costume Contest.

Tickets for the event include General Admission and Early Access.

General Admission $5 per person Entry from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Early Access $10 per person Entry from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Officials stated that only 300 early access tickets will be sold to keep the crowds down



Tickets can be purchased on the Storybridge website, or at the gate.

Officials with Storybridge stated that they are thankful for Amarillo ISD, and other community sponsors for their support in helping them achieve their goal. The mission of Storybridge is to ensure that all area children from birth to elementary school own at least 20 age appropriate books at home.

According to the event post, all sponsorships and ticket sales support the operation of Storybridge programs including Free Book Fairs, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, Kinderbridge, Summer Storytimes, and Little Free Libraries.

For more information, visit the“Storybridge LIVE” event on Eventbrite.