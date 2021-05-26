29 seniors to graduate from Ascension Academy

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Ascension Academy announced it will hold its 20th graduation commencement for 29 seniors in the class of 2021 on Friday, May 28.

Ascension Academy said 100% of its 2021 graduates have committed to colleges and in total 29 graduates were accepted to a total of 40 colleges with $1,850,250 in university offered, merit-based scholarships.

Ten seniors have previously graduated from Amarillo College with Associates Degree

on May 17th as part of the Diplomas and Degrees Program. This rigorous program

required a dedication to extra coursework in addition to the challenging college-prep

classes at Ascension for these students said Ascension Academy.