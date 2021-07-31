26th Annual Harley Party held at Tri-State Fairgrounds, benefits Family Support Services in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One of the biggest parties of the summer was held out at the Tri-State Fairgrounds this afternoon. The 26th Annual Harley Party, an Amarillo staple, returned after being canceled last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Event organizers said turnout for the event was good. Live music, food, vendor booths, and a drawing for a chance to win a motorcycle were all on hand for the activities.

The best part about the event, it directly benefits Family Support Services here in Amarillo.

“Well we’re just excited to be out and providing this event again,” said Jim Womack, CEO of Family Support Services. “It’s not only a fundraiser but it’s a way to thank our supporters and the community. You know, and show them a good time and, you know, great bands and great food and it’s the drinks and it’s just a great time for everybody.”