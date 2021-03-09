25.4 percent of the adult population have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During the City Council meeting on March 9, Public Health Director Casie Stoughton said that 25.4% of the adult population has recieved their first dose.
17% of the adult population is fully vaccinated.
The city council also discussed during the meeting the possibility of learning this week the next category of people eligible to receive a vaccine in the state.
The council also wanted to remind people that federally funded facilities are still under a mask mandate tomorrow. Such places are the post office, city transit, and court buildings.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- AFD responding to a structure fire at the 3700 block of SE 34th and Grand
- Proposed Texas law would protect trucking companies if their driver hits you
- $1.9T COVID-19 relief bill clears procedural hurdle; House will vote Wednesday
- New website alerts you when spare vaccines are available nearby
- Remarkable Woman: Trisha Brinkley