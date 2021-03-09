25.4 percent of the adult population have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During the City Council meeting on March 9, Public Health Director Casie Stoughton said that 25.4% of the adult population has recieved their first dose.

17% of the adult population is fully vaccinated.

The city council also discussed during the meeting the possibility of learning this week the next category of people eligible to receive a vaccine in the state.

The council also wanted to remind people that federally funded facilities are still under a mask mandate tomorrow. Such places are the post office, city transit, and court buildings.