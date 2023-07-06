(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of July 6, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An announcement from AutoInc detailed that the 24 Hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center is set to receive a $19,000 donation from AutoInc during a check presentation on Thursday morning.

According to officials with AutoInc, the donated money was raised in the month of May from the organization’s Amarillo dealerships which include Texas Dodge, All Star Dodge, Autoplex BMW, Tri-State Ford, Amarillo Hyundai, and Kia Of Amarillo.

“We continue to notice the positive effects the survivorship center has on people in our community, and we want to contribute whatever we can to support their work,” said Texas Dodge General Manager Joe Harless.

Officials noted that the 24 Hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center was created in June 2015 as the center hosts free classes that provide information on health and wellness, emotional and dietary counseling sessions, along with treatment summaries and survivor care plans to residents in the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles.

“Cancer affects a significant number of individuals in our community, including numerous members of our own families, friends, and team,” said Kia Of Amarillo General Manager Tim Prauner. “We are proud to support such a great cause.”

“Because we have personally witnessed the importance of these services and the positive effect they have on the lives of cancer survivors in our community, we make it a priority to support 24 Hours in the Canyon every year,” said Tri-State Ford/Amarillo Hyundai General Manager John Justice.

AutoInc, officials added, has donated more than $100,000 to the 24 Hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center throughout the last six years.

“We continue to be grateful to AutoInc and our entire community for their tremendous support,” expressed Ryan Parnell, Director of the Survivorship Center. “We couldn`t do what we do without it.”