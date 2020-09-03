24 Hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center set to reopen Sept. 14

Will slowly allow classes in the parking lot

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Like most organizations, the 24 Hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center had to change the way they help cancer survivors on the High Plains.

Instead of in-person classes and programs, they shifted things to virtual classes and group meetings.

Thursday, Executive Director Ryan Parnell announced that they would reopen in some capacity on Sept. 14.

They will open some classes and programs and will host cancer survivors in the parking lot.

Parnell said this will be weather permitting.

He encourages cancer survivors to follow them on Facebook and make sure the Center has your email so they can update people about the classes, times, and more.

