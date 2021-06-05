24 Hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center holds 15th annual 24 Hours in the Canyon event

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Palo Duro Canyon is hosting hundreds of road and mountain bikers this weekend, as they raise money for the 24 Hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center.

24 Hours in the Canyon Event Director Ryan Parnell said after last year’s event was canceled because of COVID-19, people were ready to get back to biking.

“Racing bikes, riding bikes, camping outdoors. It’s amazing when you are presented with the opportunity to do that. They have shown up in full force and the support has just been outstanding,” said Parnell.

Parnell said they saw a record number of people turn out this year and not just locals.

“800 participants. 21 different states across the United States. It’s just been amazing,” said Parnell.

Parnell added all funds raised through the 24 Hours in the Canyon event stay local to help cancer survivors, free of charge.

“Nobody asked for a cancer diagnosis and a cancer diagnosis doesn’t end when you finished with your treatment. There is a lot of issues that folks still deal with. Emotional issues, stressful issues, PTSD. It’s an ongoing saga, unfortunately,” said Parnell.

Sarah Ramey has been riding in 24 Hours in the Canyon for ten years and keeps coming back for the community.

“Just come on out once and give it a go and you’ll be coming back every year like the rest of us,” said Ramey.

Before the pandemic, Parnell said the Survivorship Center reached about 400 people a month, but he said the lives they have touched are countless.