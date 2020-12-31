24 Hours in the Canyon and the Amarillo Fire Department bid goodbye to 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — 24 Hours in the Canyon partnered with the Amarillo Fire Department to bid goodbye to 2020.
This year 24 Hours in the Canyon’s main event was cancelled, leaving them thousands of unused event bib numbers.
Today, those unused bib numbers were available for $5.00 each.
Each person who purchased a bib was able to submit a statement regarding 2020 to be burned along with the bib in a live stream tonight on the 24 Hours in the Canyon and AFD Facebook pages.
