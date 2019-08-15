23rd Annual Texans Caring for Texans Event Recognizes State Employees

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Texans Caring for Texans will host its 23rd annual state employee recognition ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 15 at the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex on the campus of West Texas A&M University in Canyon, Texas.

The State of Texas has many dedicated and hard-working employees who make important decisions affecting the lives of Texans every day. The Texans Caring for Texans Task Force offers each state agency in the Panhandle’s 26 counties an opportunity to recognize the positive impact these public employees make in their communities.

Among the agencies represented at today’s ceremony will be:

Amarillo College

Clarendon College

Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center

Texas Department of Criminal Justice (Clements, Daniel, and Roach units)

Texas Department of Family and Protective Services



Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas Department of State Health Services

Texas Department of Transportation (Amarillo and Childress Districts)

Texas Health and Human Services Commission

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and the School of Medicine

Texas Workforce Solutions

West Texas A&M University

The recognition of honorees will follow the welcome from Dr. Walter Wendler, president of West Texas A&M University and the keynote address from Dr. Steven Lee Berk, dean of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and executive vice president and provost, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.