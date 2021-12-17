22nd anniversary production of Nazareth Christmas Pageant begins Dec. 19

NAZARETH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 22nd-anniversary production of the Nazareth Christmas Pageant is set for Dec. 19 and 20 at 7:30 p.m. in the Holy Family Catholic Church.

Jim Steiert said the 2021 Pageant will mark a passing of the torch as cast, choir, and crew pay tribute to the late Sharon Brockman, who served as choir director for many years and had a role in all of the Pageants through 2019, and Gladys Fortenberry, who for many years coached narrators and readers of the production.

“Two of the songs the choir will be performing in the prelude this year will be favorites of Sharon and Gladys, as a special tribute from the choir to them,” said Lisa Schulte, co-director.

A series of 14 scenes accompanied by 14 songs, some of them written by parish members will be presented.

Steiert said church seating is on a first-come basis for the pews that accommodate just over 700 and there is no charge for admission.

The locally written Pageant was first produced in 1972. It was performed intermittently 16 times from 1972 to 1994, then was on hiatus until 2009, when it was revived with performances through 2015. Following another three-year hiatus, the 21st-anniversary performances occurred in 2019, and this year marks the 22nd production.