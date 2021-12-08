21-year-old woman dies after rollover crash near Perryton

OCHILTREE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A 21-year-old woman has died from injuries sustained from a rollover crash six miles east of Perryton on Tuesday Dec. 7, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The Department explained that at around 4;15 p.m., Gloria Hernandez, 21, was travelling south on CR 24, a dirt road, in a 2008 Saturn SUV when the she veered of the right side of the roadway, over-corrected the steering, and lost control of the car.

The car then skid sideways back across the roadway, traveled into the ditch and rolled over, and the Department added that Hernandez was then ejected from the vehicle.

Hernandez was taken to Ochiltree General Hospital with life-threatening injuries where she was pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the crash by Dr. Childers, the Department stated.

The incident is being investigated by the Texas Highway Patrol Troopers and according to the Department, the crash “remains under investigation. Information may change, be corrected, or added based

on the investigator’s findings.”