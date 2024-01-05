AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — 2024 could be a good year for homebuyers in Amarillo. Interest rate cuts are expected from the Fed this year, meaning lower rates on long-term mortgages.

According to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac on Thursday, the average rate on a 30-year mortgage increased to 6.62%, up from 6.61% last week. A year ago, they said the rate averaged 6.48%

However, the Fed has signaled interest rate cuts are coming in 2024.

“There’s been a little bit of a decline with rates within the past few weeks. We’re hoping that trend continues,” said Kelsey Lloyd, a mortgage loan officer at Amarillo National Bank. “I think it’s going to be a great time for homebuyers in 2024. Hopefully, rates continue to trend down. With it being an election year, there is some unknown left there but I think it’ll be a great year.”

Lloyd said the housing market in Amarillo is predicted to be stable this year. While rates will probably never be as low as they were in 2020, she said some buyers may wait for rates to drop even more.

“Maybe they have a magic number, but at the same time, they may not be able to find that house that they want when it gets to that range. So at this point, they’re still—buyers are still getting some help from the sellers, as far as maybe negotiating sales price or helping pay some closing costs,” Lloyd continued. “So they’re at a little bit of an advantage right now just because things are easing up.”

According to Lloyd, many people are realizing for what they pay in rent, they could be paying a mortgage.

“There are up-front costs and maintenance and things like that, but a lot of people have realized that, ‘Hey, it’s worth it to make the investment,'” she added. “They’re continuing to build equity as they make those payments.”

For those looking to buy a home in the next six months to a year, Lloyd encourages them to save as much money as possible.

“Any money that they have of their own is always going to put them in a more favorable position as far as interest rates. It gives them a little bit more flexibility, as far as putting more down, to make their payment a little bit smaller or just have some money, cushion in case something does happen.”

There are down payment assistance programs available, but Lloyd said most come at a cost, with higher interest rates and specific terms to follow.