AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced by event organizers, the 2023 Parade of Homes is expected to kick off with a tour of 40 homes from 19 neighborhoods throughout Amarillo and Canyon on Thursday.

The Parade of Homes, described by organizers, has been held as a resource for community members and businesses to see trends, home design, and premier local builders showcased for the new year. The 2023 parade is expected to feature the first Parade of Homes Education Home, which organizers detailed will be shown in an effort to offer behind-the-scenes access to industry experts and feature 14 zones with over 21 companies in “every stage” of building and buying houses.

“We are very excited to invite people into our home to see the elements they normally wouldn’t get to see,” said Lindsay Reynolds, owner of For The Duration Homes, which will host the Education Home, “With this home being the first Net Zero Ready home for Amarillo, it has some features in how it was built that the public normally wouldn’t get to experience or see.”

The event is expected to run on Thursday and Friday, as well as May 4-7, Thursday and Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online, from the Amarillo Parade of Homes App, or in person at any Pac-a-Sak or United location in Amarillo or Canyon for $12.

“We always look forward to the Parade of Homes,” said Brennen Connelly, president of the Texas Panhandle Builders Association and owner of Connelly Homes, “because it showcases the incredible builders and the neighborhoods we have in our community.”

Further, organizers said that the 2023 event will also allow the public to vote for their favorite homes throughout the parade and choose who will win the Voters Choice distinction within each category.

More information on the event can be found on the Parade of Homes website, alongside views of the included homes and ticket purchasing opportunities.