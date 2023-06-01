AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Greg Abbott’s Statewide small business summit is hosted across 15 cities aiming to help Texas’ small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs to reach new heights by connecting with needed resources and information.

Amarillo National Bank Vice President Amy Henderson said that Amarillo National Bank, Amarillo Chambers of Commerce, Amarillo Economic Development Corporation, Small Business Development Center, and WTAMU enterprise center all came together to make this summit possible.

“We have some great resources today. We have some great panels. Cybersecurity is important for small businesses. How to get funding, succession planning, and government contracting. These business forums are tailored to help educate our business owners. And if the business owners are more educated, they are successful. If they are more successful that makes all of Amarillo successful,” said Henderson.

Ashten Simmons, University of Texas at Arlington Outreach Center director of special programs talked about the impact this summit can have on Amarillo.

“Putting that money back into the city of Amarillo. It can help with creating more jobs. Small business owners generally hire other small business owners, especially veterans. They give back to their communities, they give back to veteran causes,” said Simmons. “So, I think that overflows to the whole small business community. In general, they give back to small business owners and they hire other small business owners as well.”

Mayor and current small business owner Cole Stanley said that small businesses are Amarillo’s greatest strength.

“We truly have built our community on small businesses. And so, I love the fact that we can come together as small business owners and encourage each other as entrepreneurs. And so, I love seeing people homing in those skill sets and pushing forward in that business and work environment,” said Stanley.

Stanley said some words of advice that he would give to new small business owners is to don’t quit and keep going. He added that to be a successful business owner you only have to do two things: find something you love and do it for a long time.

Brooke Locke owner of Swim Lessons by Waterscape says that she was drawn to the summit because she wanted to learn more about financing and hiring new employees.

More information on the summit and where it’s headed next can be found on the Texas Gov. website.