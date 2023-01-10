AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Starting Friday, individuals in the Texas Panhandle region will be able to purchase Girl Scout cookies from local Girl Scout troops.

According to a news release from the Girl Scouts of the Texas Oklahoma Plains, the 2023 Girl Scout cookie season will last from Friday through March 5, giving members of the community the chance to purchase cookies including Thin Mints, Caramel deLites and Peanut Butter Patties.

A new cookie, the Raspberry Rally, also joined the lineup in 2023. According to the release, the online-exclusive cookie is infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in the same chocolaty coating as Thin Mints. Officials said this is the first-ever cookie to be exclusively offered for online purchase and direct shipment only.

Girl Scouts are able to earn various badges through selling cookies, including the financial literacy badge and the cookie goal-setter badge.

“Girl Scouts gain new experiences through the Cookie Program – not only in learning how to run a business, but in their own ability to hit individual goals they set to utilize cookie proceeds to attend Girl Scout summer camps and travel trips,” Becky Burton, the chief executive officer of Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains, said in the release. “The effort of Girl Scouts of all ages, whether five-year-old Daisies or 17-year-old Ambassadors, builds their confidence in their own abilities and is always a joy to watch as their faith in themselves grows. I’ve never met a Girl Scout that doesn’t have memories of the cookie program.”

Members of the community are able to visit the Girl Scouts of the Texas Oklahoma Plains website to find a local booth.