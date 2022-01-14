2022 Girl Scout Cookie Season begins in Amarillo, welcomes new recipe

Girl Scout entrepreneurs across the U.S. are back with a hybrid selling model that incorporates innovative methods of online ordering and the return of in-person selling. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Girl Scouts continue to quickly and cleverly adapt their selling methods to replace the iconic, in-person cookie booths with new, innovative options. For the 2022 season, councils are monitoring local data and mandates and are prepared for a successful season of cookie selling, whether digitally or in-person. (Girl Scouts of the USA)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains (GSTOP) kicked off the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Season in the Amarillo area on Friday, where the organization said the community can support local Girl Scout entrepreneurs by stocking up on their favorite cookies.

Introduced for the 2022 season, according to GSTOP, was the new AdventurefulsTM cookie. Described as “an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt, and an incredible taste of adventure in every bite,” AdventurefulsTM has joined the ranks of other fan favorites such as Thin Mints®, Caramel deLites®, and Peanut Butter Patties®.

“Every Girl Scout Cookie purchase fuels local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year: exploring what interests them, discovering their passions, and taking action on issues they care about,” said GSTOP CEO Becky Burton, “And through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, including earning new Cookie Business badges, girls get a taste of being entrepreneurs and learn important skills that set them up for success in life.”

GSTOP said that the community can find their favorite cookies in a variety of ways through the 2022 season:

Asking a Girl Scout! Scouts accept credit cards, complete online sales, and still go door to door through the community.

Find cookie booths around the community by visiting here.

Those who want to donate to Cookies for Heroes, which GSTOP said benefits frontline workers and Girl Scout troops in the community, can visit here on Feb. 18 to locale a troop and donate.

According to GSTOP, the Girl Scout Cookie Program is expected to run through March 6.