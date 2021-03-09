2021 predicted to have a severe allergy season

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to allergiend.com, spring allergies are predicted to be particularly bothersome this year, especially for those in Central and Eastern time zones in the United States.

Greg Lusk, executive director of the Amarillo Botanical Gardens said right now juniper and elms are the most common allergens in the air right now on the High Plains. Lusk said that they are blowing in from New Mexico into our area.

Lusk added that allergens most common that bloom here on the High Plains are grasses and several different weeds.

He said ultimately the severity of this year’s allergy season is going to depend on how much rain we get this year.

“If we have a wet season, there are more plants blooming and molds and mildews growing and they have pollinating spores as well. It’s really hard to know that, but it’s real possible,” said Lusk.

Lusk added that everyone deals with allergies differently and every season is different.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris said that this weekend we could see some rain that settles the dust and dirt in the area, helping clear allergens.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris said during the spring the prevailing winds are out of the west, which is a dry wind, and on the High Plains, it’s a constant battle between humidity and dry air during this season.