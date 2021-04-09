2021 Pong City Open to host state-wide & international talent in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — What started out as a passion for ping pong for two Amarillo residents has now turned into a full-fledged event, attracting players from all over the world.

“It’s rewarding just to see an idea come to fruition,” said Jeff Wyrick, Shakehands Pong Founder.

Wyrick, alongside Topspin Table Tennis Club owner Patrick Pitre on the significance of Saturday’s Pong City Open.

It will be the first USA Table Tennis-sanctioned event in Amarillo in over 40 years.

“Tomorrow is basically the culmination of Jeff and I’s passion about the sport and bringing a lot of the top players to the area,” said Pitre.

40 players from across the country and even from around the globe will be competing like Adrian Rubinos, who will be coming in from Peru to compete.

“Definitely some visibility and showing that we can put on an event that brings in some top level players,” said Pitre.

Seeing what started out in Wyrick’s garage now comes full circle, which Wyrick says is a pure joy.

“To be here with Pat and with the community of players now seeing it at this level is something beyond what I would have ever imagined,” said Wyrick.

Wyrick and Pitre not only want to show off the Amarillo ping pong scene but Amarillo itself.

“We’re proud of our city. We think that we have a pretty valid scene here and it capitalizes on that and I think it help showcases the city so we hope that we do the city proud,” said Wyrick.

The event is Saturday April 10th at the Amarillo College Washington Campus’ Carter Fitness Center.

It’s free and open to the public. Masks are required.