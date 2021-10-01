2021 HOODOO Mural Festival: What to expect

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The second annual HOODOO Mural Festival will take place Saturday, October 2.

Andrew Hall, Founder of the HOODOO Mural Festival, established the event two years ago, in 2019.

Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2020 the event was not able to happen. As for 2021, Hall said that Saturday’s event will be the product of months of hard work.

The HOODOO Mural Festival will take place on Polk Street between blocks 5th & 6th.

According to the HOODOO Mural Festival’s website, “HOODOO Mural Festival has inspired unity in the community through public art, urban beautification, and creativity by way of a bike-able, walk-able outdoor art gallery in downtown Amarillo. The event is produced with privately raised funds and during the 2019 inaugural festival five walls were painted by not only local artist but artists from around the country.”

This year’s featured muralists include talented individuals from near and far. These talented individuals include Drew Merritt, Natalie Fletcher, DAAS, and Ivan Roque. Additionally, there will be a mural by the local mural group, Blank Spaces.

Tickets are still available, but Hall recommended the public purchase tickets sooner than later.

For a link to purchase tickets, click here.