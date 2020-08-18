2020 Tri-State Rodeo cancelled

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Tri-State Exposition officers have voted to cancel hosting the PRCA rodeo on Sept. 24 – Sept. 26.

Back in July, the fair was cancelled due to the health concerns resulting from COVID-19.

“We felt at 50% capacity we could make the event break even, but upon working through the logistics of Governor Abbott’s minimum standard health protocols for seating that we are required to adhere to, we cannot host the event at 50%. It is closer to 25% capacity, and that doesn’t make the bottom line work,” said Virgil Bartlett, general manager Tri-State Fair and Rodeo.

Officials said the youth market livestock show will still be held.

