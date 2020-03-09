2020 Census Preparations begin as count grows near

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Soon households will start receiving mail with detailed information about how to respond to the 2020 U.S. Census, whether you do it online, by phone or by mail.

The results of the 2020 Census do more locally than you might think.

Cities will receive federal funding depending on their population and the census determines the number of seats each state has in the House of Representatives. The U.S. Census has been conducted every 10 years and is right on schedule with the Census going live on Thursday, March 12. It is a simple questionnaire about you and everyone who is living with you.

Local government officials use census data to ensure public safety and plan new schools and hospitals, while real estate developers and city planners use the census to plan new homes and improve neighborhoods.

Brenda MacDonald, a media specialist with the U.S. Census Bureau said your questions and your responses are safe and secure and are protected by law and provide statistical information, not personal. MacDonald also said undocumented people should not be afraid to answer.

“We don’t ask about resident status, Green Card status, if you’re legal,” MacDonald said. “We just are concerned—if you live here, you’re using resources and from that point, so that’s why we want to get the money back. We want everyone counted.”

MacDonald said census records can only be released 72 years after the census has been completed. Everyone in the United States that is 18 and older are legally obligated to answer Census questions and have to do so truthfully.

The U.S. Census is still hiring workers. You must be at least 18, have a valid social security number, and be a U.S. citizen.

